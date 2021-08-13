Epic Cash (EPIC) Price Down 8.7% This Week

Epic Cash (CURRENCY:EPIC) traded 11% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 13th. One Epic Cash coin can currently be bought for about $0.33 or 0.00000694 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Epic Cash has a total market capitalization of $4.04 million and $6,736.00 worth of Epic Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Epic Cash has traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.12 or 0.00056957 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003097 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00014879 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $422.74 or 0.00887762 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.82 or 0.00104612 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.90 or 0.00043894 BTC.

Epic Cash Coin Profile

EPIC is a coin. Epic Cash’s total supply is 12,216,136 coins. The official message board for Epic Cash is medium.com/epic-cash . Epic Cash’s official Twitter account is @EpicCashTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . Epic Cash’s official website is epic.tech . The Reddit community for Epic Cash is https://reddit.com/r/epiccash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “EPIC is a community-driven project based on the fair distribution principle and will never have a pre-mine or an ICO. EPIC is a tech company that aims to create supporting tools to make the crypto world easier for the trader. “

Buying and Selling Epic Cash

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Epic Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Epic Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Epic Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

