EpiK Protocol Trading 86.5% Higher Over Last Week (EPK)

EpiK Protocol (CURRENCY:EPK) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. EpiK Protocol has a market cap of $59.98 million and approximately $1.73 million worth of EpiK Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, EpiK Protocol has traded 86.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One EpiK Protocol coin can now be bought for about $1.49 or 0.00003110 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002284 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.71 or 0.00047484 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $68.10 or 0.00142372 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.58 or 0.00155931 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003505 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47,828.31 or 0.99992328 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $408.01 or 0.00853006 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

EpiK Protocol Coin Profile

EpiK Protocol’s total supply is 44,196,429 coins and its circulating supply is 40,316,304 coins. EpiK Protocol’s official Twitter account is @EpikProtocol

Buying and Selling EpiK Protocol

