Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.00.

EPZM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Epizyme from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Epizyme from $36.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink raised shares of Epizyme from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of EPZM opened at $5.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.67. Epizyme has a 52 week low of $5.40 and a 52 week high of $14.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 8.35 and a current ratio of 8.73. The firm has a market cap of $552.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.26.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $13.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.99 million. Epizyme had a negative return on equity of 143.20% and a negative net margin of 1,139.03%. The business’s revenue was up 427.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.58) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Epizyme will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPZM. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Epizyme by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,392,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,094,000 after purchasing an additional 481,030 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Epizyme by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,869,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,300,000 after purchasing an additional 419,919 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Epizyme by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares during the period. Frazier Management LLC increased its position in Epizyme by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Frazier Management LLC now owns 739,369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,440,000 after purchasing an additional 7,933 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in Epizyme by 66.5% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 306,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 122,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

Epizyme Company Profile

Epizyme, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel epigenetic medicines for cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline is lead by, tazemetostat which targets Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma, molecularly defined solid tumors, non-small-cell lung carcinoma, molecularly targeted tumors, and ovarian cancer.

