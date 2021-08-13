Epsilon Energy (NASDAQ:EPSN) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Epsilon Energy (NASDAQ:EPSN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Epsilon Energy had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 12.40%.

Shares of NASDAQ EPSN traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.19. The company had a trading volume of 39,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,408. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.85. Epsilon Energy has a 12 month low of $3.01 and a 12 month high of $5.28. The company has a market cap of $124.49 million, a PE ratio of 37.07 and a beta of 0.75.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Epsilon Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th.

Epsilon Energy Ltd., a natural gas and oil company, engages in the acquisition, development, gathering, and production of oil and gas reserves in the United States. It operates through Upstream and Gathering System segments. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale comprising 3,979 net acres located in the Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; and Anadarko basin comprising 8,594 net acres located in the Oklahoma.

