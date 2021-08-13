EQT (NYSE:EQT) Price Target Cut to $29.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

EQT (NYSE:EQT) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Mizuho from $33.00 to $29.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Mizuho’s target price suggests a potential upside of 54.75% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of EQT from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of EQT in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of EQT from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.21.

NYSE EQT opened at $18.74 on Friday. EQT has a one year low of $12.27 and a one year high of $23.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.28.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. EQT had a negative net margin of 28.97% and a positive return on equity of 0.67%. The business had revenue of $996.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Equities research analysts expect that EQT will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Toby Z. Rice acquired 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.83 per share, with a total value of $499,240.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EQT in the first quarter worth approximately $1,215,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of EQT in the first quarter worth $3,995,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EQT by 75.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 196,509 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,651,000 after buying an additional 84,509 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of EQT by 73.7% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,210,843 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $22,497,000 after buying an additional 513,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EQT in the first quarter worth $291,000. 89.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2020, it had 19.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.8 million gross acres.

