Equalizer (EQZ) Price Up 26.1% This Week

Equalizer (CURRENCY:EQZ) traded up 35.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. Equalizer has a market cap of $13.25 million and $1.66 million worth of Equalizer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Equalizer coin can now be purchased for $0.67 or 0.00001414 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Equalizer has traded up 26.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Equalizer alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002098 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002307 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.58 or 0.00047357 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $67.10 or 0.00140757 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.30 or 0.00155859 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003586 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,774.85 or 1.00212179 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $409.23 or 0.00857897 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Equalizer

Equalizer’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,650,000 coins. Equalizer’s official Twitter account is @EqualizerFlash

Buying and Selling Equalizer

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equalizer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Equalizer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Equalizer using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Equalizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Equalizer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.