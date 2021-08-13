Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Kodiak Sciences Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:KOD)

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Kodiak Sciences in a report released on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now expects that the company will earn ($1.25) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($1.47). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kodiak Sciences’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.53) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($4.84) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($1.65) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.57) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.82) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.72) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($6.78) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on KOD. Truist Securities raised their price target on Kodiak Sciences from $89.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Roth Capital upgraded Kodiak Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $155.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Kodiak Sciences from $138.00 to $104.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on Kodiak Sciences from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Kodiak Sciences from $133.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.00.

Shares of KOD stock opened at $88.21 on Friday. Kodiak Sciences has a 52 week low of $45.02 and a 52 week high of $171.21. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of -26.49 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.99.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.10).

In other Kodiak Sciences news, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 1,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.75, for a total transaction of $97,208.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 171,609 shares in the company, valued at $14,543,862.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 21,997 shares of company stock worth $1,850,832 in the last quarter. 39.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Kodiak Sciences by 495.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Kodiak Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Kodiak Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Kodiak Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Kodiak Sciences by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 74.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kodiak Sciences

Kodiak Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of novel therapies for the treatment of retinal diseases. Its product pipeline includes KSI-301 for wet AMD; KSI-301 for diabetic eye disease; KSI-501 for DME and uveitis; KSI-201 for resistant wet AMD; and KSI-401 for dry AMD.

