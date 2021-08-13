Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for The Bank of Nova Scotia’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:BNS)

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in a report released on Tuesday, August 10th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine expects that the bank will post earnings of $1.42 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for The Bank of Nova Scotia’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.44 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.54 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BNS. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. CIBC upped their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$91.00 to C$92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$77.00 to C$84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$82.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.37.

NYSE BNS opened at $64.76 on Friday. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1 year low of $40.15 and a 1 year high of $68.02. The company has a market capitalization of $78.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.51. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The company had revenue of $7.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,583 shares of the bank’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. raised its holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 309,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,118,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 144.9% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 133,940 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,715,000 after purchasing an additional 79,246 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,574,860 shares of the bank’s stock worth $427,551,000 after purchasing an additional 113,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,883,965 shares of the bank’s stock worth $252,730,000 after purchasing an additional 27,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.46% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a $0.745 dividend. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. This is a positive change from The Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.59%.

About The Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

