Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s Q3 2021 Earnings (TSE:TD)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for The Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 10th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.02 for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.11 EPS.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported C$2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.66 by C$0.38. The business had revenue of C$10.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$9.67 billion.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on TD. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank to C$87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. CIBC dropped their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$97.00 to C$95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$90.00 to C$96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$89.00 to C$91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$89.50 to C$89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$87.55.

TD stock opened at C$86.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$157.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of C$57.44 and a 1-year high of C$89.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$85.53.

In related news, Director Claude Mongeau bought 9,240 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of C$86.63 per share, with a total value of C$800,461.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 45,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,966,527.81. Also, Senior Officer Riaz Ahmed sold 26,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$87.61, for a total value of C$2,305,194.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 351,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$30,771,435.52. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 220,136 shares of company stock valued at $19,225,267.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.67%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network.

