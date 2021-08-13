Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Vishay Precision Group, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:VPG)

Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG) – Equities researchers at B. Riley boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Vishay Precision Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 11th. B. Riley analyst S. Sherbetchyan now forecasts that the scientific and technical instruments company will earn $1.85 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.57. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of VPG opened at $39.04 on Friday. Vishay Precision Group has a 52 week low of $23.42 and a 52 week high of $39.49. The firm has a market cap of $531.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 4.95.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. Vishay Precision Group had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 7.11%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS.

In other Vishay Precision Group news, Director Wes Cummins acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.16 per share, with a total value of $341,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,115.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VPG. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,527 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 297,305 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,360,000 after acquiring an additional 97,531 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 183,445 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,776,000 after acquiring an additional 14,604 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 123.4% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 16,144 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 8,916 shares during the period. 78.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vishay Precision Group

Vishay Precision Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of sensors and sensor-based measurement systems. It operates through the following segments: Foil Technology Products; Force Sensors; and Weighing and Control Systems. The Foil Technology Products segment includes foil resistor and strain gage.

