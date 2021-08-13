Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Marker Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MRKR)

Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Marker Therapeutics in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Biegler now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.13) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.11). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Marker Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.18) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.99) EPS.

Get Marker Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of MRKR opened at $1.98 on Friday. Marker Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.32 and a 12 month high of $3.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.63. The company has a market capitalization of $157.02 million, a PE ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.26.

Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01).

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEA Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 114.3% during the first quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 10,714,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,000,000 after purchasing an additional 5,714,285 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Marker Therapeutics by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,076,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,649,000 after acquiring an additional 9,625 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Marker Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,053,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Marker Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,209,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Marker Therapeutics by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 348,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 7,249 shares during the last quarter. 32.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marker Therapeutics Company Profile

Marker Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development and commercialization of various T cell-based immunotherapies and peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its MultiTAA-specific T cell technology is based on the expansion of non-engineered tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing those targets.

Read More: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Marker Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marker Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.