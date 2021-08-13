Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Marker Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MRKR)

Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Marker Therapeutics in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Biegler now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.13) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.11). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Marker Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.18) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.99) EPS.
Shares of MRKR opened at $1.98 on Friday. Marker Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.32 and a 12 month high of $3.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.63. The company has a market capitalization of $157.02 million, a PE ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.26.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEA Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 114.3% during the first quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 10,714,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,000,000 after purchasing an additional 5,714,285 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Marker Therapeutics by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,076,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,649,000 after acquiring an additional 9,625 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Marker Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,053,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Marker Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,209,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Marker Therapeutics by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 348,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 7,249 shares during the last quarter. 32.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Marker Therapeutics Company Profile
Marker Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development and commercialization of various T cell-based immunotherapies and peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its MultiTAA-specific T cell technology is based on the expansion of non-engineered tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing those targets.
Read More: What is an overbought condition?
Receive News & Ratings for Marker Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marker Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.