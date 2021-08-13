Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) Stock Position Boosted by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) by 68.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,201 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,446 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Equitrans Midstream were worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ETRN. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Equitrans Midstream by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,936,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,204,000 after buying an additional 5,898,457 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,285,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,650,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,345,000 after purchasing an additional 3,868,996 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 79.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,901,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,429,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725,754 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ETRN shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Equitrans Midstream currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.54.

Shares of ETRN opened at $8.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a twelve month low of $6.23 and a twelve month high of $11.66.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Equitrans Midstream had a net margin of 28.14% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The business had revenue of $348.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Equitrans Midstream’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 3rd. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is 46.51%.

About Equitrans Midstream

Equitrans Midstream Corp. has a premier asset footprint in the Appalachian Basin and is one of the largest natural gas gatherers in the United States. It focuses on gas gathering systems, transmission and storage systems, and water services assets that support natural gas producers across the Basin. The company operates in the following segments: Gathering, Transmission and Water.

