Eramet (OTCMKTS:ERMAY) Shares Up 6%

Eramet S.A. (OTCMKTS:ERMAY)’s share price shot up 6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $8.96 and last traded at $8.96. 3,917 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 8,692 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.45.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.15.

About Eramet (OTCMKTS:ERMAY)

ERAMET SA operates as a mining and metallurgical company worldwide. It operates through two divisions, Mining and Metals; and High Performance Alloys. The Mining and Metals division extracts and processes manganese ore, nickel ore, and mineral sands. It also produces ferronickel, high purity nickel metal, nickel salts, nickel and cobalt chlorides, nickel carbonate, nickel ferroalloys, and other metallic salts used in stainless steel, catalysis and pigments, and alloy steel and casting; manganese alloys, such as high-carbon ferromanganese, silicomanganese, low and medium-carbon ferromanganese, and low-carbon silicomanganese for use in batteries, fertilizers, pigments, different reagents, construction, and automotive industries; and mineral sands, such as titanium dioxide, high-purity pig iron, zircon, and ilmenite used in ceramics and pigments.

