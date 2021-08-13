Ernest C. Garcia II Sells 60,000 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 60,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.12, for a total transaction of $21,607,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,693,337.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ernest C. Garcia II also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Carvana alerts:

On Friday, July 16th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 60,000 shares of Carvana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.79, for a total transaction of $18,887,400.00.

On Monday, July 12th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 60,000 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.01, for a total transaction of $19,440,600.00.

On Thursday, July 8th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 23,277 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.21, for a total transaction of $7,453,528.17.

Carvana stock traded up $2.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $360.98. 597,831 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,465,172. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $316.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The stock has a market cap of $62.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -308.53 and a beta of 2.40. Carvana Co. has a 52 week low of $158.25 and a 52 week high of $376.83.

CVNA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Carvana from $336.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America raised shares of Carvana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Carvana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Carvana in a research report on Sunday, August 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Carvana has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $335.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Carvana by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,806,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,356,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,995 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carvana by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,777,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,045,624,000 after purchasing an additional 397,987 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Carvana by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,111,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,132,000 after buying an additional 1,908,755 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Carvana by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,231,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,259,000 after buying an additional 316,844 shares during the period. Finally, Spruce House Partnership LLC purchased a new stake in Carvana during the 1st quarter valued at $1,040,013,000. 50.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Carvana

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

Recommended Story: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.