ESBC (ESBC) Hits Market Capitalization of $860,257.90

ESBC (CURRENCY:ESBC) traded up 5.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. In the last seven days, ESBC has traded 15.2% higher against the US dollar. ESBC has a market cap of $860,257.90 and $64,674.00 worth of ESBC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ESBC coin can currently be bought for $0.0294 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ESBC alerts:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000034 BTC.

About ESBC

ESBC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. ESBC’s total supply is 29,577,420 coins and its circulating supply is 29,298,086 coins. The official message board for ESBC is medium.com/@esbcbetting. ESBC’s official Twitter account is @eSportBettingPR and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ESBC is https://reddit.com/r/ESBCcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ESBC’s official website is esbc.pro.

According to CryptoCompare, “Betting exchange is a platform for betting between players on sports events. There, a player can suggest betting – choosing a particular event, then offer his/her coefficient and the sum of bet on a particular result (in this case you sell the bet, acting as a bookmaker). Or you can accept the betting conditions offered by other players – to buy the betting. This way a player becomes a participant of the purchase process, where betting odds are goods. Consequently, sports betting exchange is a mediator, providing the players with a service for such purchase. All deals are performed on the betting exchange without commissions. “

Buying and Selling ESBC

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ESBC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ESBC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ESBC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ESBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ESBC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.