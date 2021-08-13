Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.82 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) will post $9.82 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Esports Entertainment Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $9.13 million to $10.50 million. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Esports Entertainment Group will report full-year sales of $17.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.11 million to $18.48 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $85.04 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Esports Entertainment Group.

Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $5.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Esports Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Esports Entertainment Group in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Esports Entertainment Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Esports Entertainment Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $356,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Esports Entertainment Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Esports Entertainment Group during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Esports Entertainment Group by 1,157.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 241,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after purchasing an additional 222,409 shares during the last quarter. 13.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:GMBL opened at $9.40 on Friday. Esports Entertainment Group has a one year low of $3.55 and a one year high of $24.48. The company has a market cap of $191.37 million, a P/E ratio of -10.33 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.38.

About Esports Entertainment Group

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an online gambling company in Canada. The company offers esports entertainment, esports wagering, and iGaming and traditional sports betting services, as well as professional and amateur esports events. It also operates vie.gg, an online esports wagering website.

