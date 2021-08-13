Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Hits New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $33.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Essential Properties Realty Trust traded as high as $30.67 and last traded at $30.63, with a volume of 5567 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $30.34.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. TheStreet raised Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Essential Properties Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.94.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 23.5% during the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 14.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,347,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,479,000 after purchasing an additional 299,063 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 26.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,545,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,346,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224,481 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 39,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beck Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $2,238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.65% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 8.37 and a quick ratio of 8.37.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 29.80%. Equities research analysts predict that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 227.27%.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile (NYSE:EPRT)

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister Car Wash, Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.

