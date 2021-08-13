Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 598,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,576 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.38% of Ethan Allen Interiors worth $16,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 3,951.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 42.2% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 101.9% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ETH opened at $26.60 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.46. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.65 and a 52 week high of $32.15. The company has a market cap of $670.24 million, a P/E ratio of 22.74 and a beta of 1.19.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 4.98%. The company had revenue of $178.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. Ethan Allen Interiors’s quarterly revenue was up 94.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. This is an increase from Ethan Allen Interiors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 192.31%.

ETH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Ethan Allen Interiors from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Argus raised Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Ethan Allen Interiors, Inc is engaged in manufacturing home furnishings and accessories. The firm offers a full complement of home decorating and design solutions through its home furnishing retail networks. It operates through two segments: Wholesale, and Retail. The Wholesale segment develops the brand of the company, encompasses all aspects of design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, sale and distribution of its broad range of home furnishing and accents.

