Ether Zero Achieves Market Cap of $370,478.34 (ETZ)

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 13th. During the last seven days, Ether Zero has traded up 10.7% against the US dollar. Ether Zero has a market capitalization of $370,478.34 and $14,672.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ether Zero coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,296.35 or 0.06932349 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.71 or 0.00133993 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000418 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0949 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ether Zero Coin Profile

Ether Zero (ETZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 227,030,910 coins and its circulating supply is 185,001,497 coins. The official message board for Ether Zero is medium.com/@etherzero . Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ether Zero is etherzero.org

According to CryptoCompare, “EtherZero is a hard fork on Ethereum providing no-fee, high expansibility, real-time transaction or operation feedback services. EtherZero intends to be a general-purpose smart contract platform providing developers with a way of setting up dApps that are not just limited to the finance and business sectors. “

Ether Zero Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether Zero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ether Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

