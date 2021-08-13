Ether Zero Hits Market Capitalization of $364,749.50 (ETZ)

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 13th. Over the last week, Ether Zero has traded 18.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ether Zero coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ether Zero has a total market capitalization of $364,749.50 and approximately $16,765.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,229.25 or 0.06979762 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.31 or 0.00134688 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000435 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0915 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Ether Zero

Ether Zero (ETZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 227,008,313 coins and its circulating supply is 184,978,900 coins. The official website for Ether Zero is etherzero.org . The official message board for Ether Zero is medium.com/@etherzero . Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EtherZero is a hard fork on Ethereum providing no-fee, high expansibility, real-time transaction or operation feedback services. EtherZero intends to be a general-purpose smart contract platform providing developers with a way of setting up dApps that are not just limited to the finance and business sectors. “

Ether Zero Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ether Zero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ether Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

