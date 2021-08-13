Ethereum Meta (ETHM) Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.45 Million

Ethereum Meta (CURRENCY:ETHM) traded up 79.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 13th. Over the last week, Ethereum Meta has traded 415.2% higher against the US dollar. Ethereum Meta has a total market capitalization of $3.45 million and approximately $3,683.00 worth of Ethereum Meta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum Meta coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002155 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.27 or 0.00056585 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003117 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00014853 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002157 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $415.45 or 0.00894990 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $53.32 or 0.00114861 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.19 or 0.00043499 BTC.

Ethereum Meta Profile

ETHM is a coin. Ethereum Meta’s total supply is 99,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,010,379,198 coins. Ethereum Meta’s official website is ethermeta.com . Ethereum Meta’s official Twitter account is @EthereumMeta and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ethereum Meta is a token that aims bring privacy to Ethereum transactions by using a smart contract mixer to shuffle transactions without the need of an operator. ETHM is an ERC20 token that powers the Ethereum Meta ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Ethereum Meta

