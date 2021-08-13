Ethereum Yield Market Capitalization Hits $504,042.44 (ETHY)

Ethereum Yield (CURRENCY:ETHY) traded 6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. In the last week, Ethereum Yield has traded 11.2% higher against the dollar. Ethereum Yield has a market capitalization of $504,042.44 and approximately $15.00 worth of Ethereum Yield was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum Yield coin can now be bought for approximately $5.04 or 0.00010809 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.48 or 0.00056791 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003105 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00014867 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002147 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $417.17 or 0.00894575 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.25 or 0.00114190 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.44 or 0.00043835 BTC.

About Ethereum Yield

ETHY is a coin. Ethereum Yield’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,000 coins. The official website for Ethereum Yield is ethereumyield.farm . Ethereum Yield’s official Twitter account is @EthereumYield . Ethereum Yield’s official message board is docs.ethereumyield.farm

According to CryptoCompare, “ETHY is a deflationary yield farming coin. ETHY is also the governance token, for managing all EVaults. Users are incentivised to stake Uniswap liquidity provider tokens. Fees from these tokens are farmed. A percentage of these fees goes toward the autonomous strategies like liquidating LP tokens, and performing an (`ETH-ETHY`) buy back (increasing the price). Any purchased ETHY tokens will be distributed to stakers/farmers. ETHY holders will be able to vote on proposals– so long as they have staked liquidity in the pools. The community will decide everything from developer fees and site design to the exact farming options available. “

Buying and Selling Ethereum Yield

