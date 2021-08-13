Evan Sharp Sells 103,501 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Stock

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) insider Evan Sharp sold 103,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $5,888,171.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Evan Sharp also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Pinterest alerts:

On Monday, July 26th, Evan Sharp sold 54,933 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.53, for a total transaction of $4,149,089.49.

On Wednesday, July 21st, Evan Sharp sold 61,734 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.08, for a total transaction of $4,388,052.72.

On Monday, July 19th, Evan Sharp sold 69,194 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.88, for a total transaction of $4,627,694.72.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Evan Sharp sold 69,198 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.03, for a total transaction of $4,915,133.94.

On Monday, May 17th, Evan Sharp sold 69,198 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.42, for a total transaction of $3,973,349.16.

Shares of NYSE PINS traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.06. 8,461,073 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,698,609. The company has a market capitalization of $36.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 266.95 and a beta of 1.23. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.49 and a 12-month high of $89.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.15.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.36. Pinterest had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 12.09%. As a group, analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PINS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Pinterest from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Pinterest from $90.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Pinterest from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Pinterest to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.02.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Pinterest during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pinterest by 412.9% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Pinterest during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Pinterest by 350.6% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Bollard Group LLC bought a new position in Pinterest during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Recommended Story: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.