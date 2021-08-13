Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Evaxion Biotech A/S stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,420. Evaxion Biotech A/S has a one year low of $5.16 and a one year high of $10.34. The company has a current ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.35. The company has a market capitalization of $109.43 million and a PE ratio of -5.98.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Evaxion Biotech A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$23.00 price objective on shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital started coverage on Evaxion Biotech A/S in a report on Friday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock.

Evaxion Biotech A/S, a clinical-stage artificial intelligence-immunology platform company, identifies and develops novel immunotherapies for the treatment of various cancers, bacterial diseases, and viral infections. The company develops therapies using PIONEER, an immuno-oncology platform; EDEN, a bacterial disease platform; and RAVENTM, a viral disease platform.

