EventChain Trading Up 7.4% Over Last Week (EVC)

EventChain (CURRENCY:EVC) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 13th. Over the last seven days, EventChain has traded up 7.4% against the dollar. One EventChain coin can currently be bought for $0.0244 or 0.00000051 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. EventChain has a market cap of $762,433.37 and $23,594.00 worth of EventChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About EventChain

EventChain (EVC) is a coin. EventChain’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,250,497 coins. The official website for EventChain is eventchain.io . EventChain’s official Twitter account is @EventChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EventChain is https://reddit.com/r/eventchain

According to CryptoCompare, “EventChain is a decentralized network that aimed at improving the ticketing industry, providing the additional benefits of using a blockchain as the a transaction and incentive layer. The EventChain system encourages everyone in the ecosystem, including all stake holders such as event managers of sport and concert events, party organizers, social clubs and ticket purchasers to sell or buy SmartTickets using EVC Tokens and other traditional payment methods. EVC is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EventChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EventChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EventChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

