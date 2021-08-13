Everest Price Tops $0.48 on Top Exchanges (ID)

Everest (CURRENCY:ID) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 13th. One Everest coin can now be bought for $0.48 or 0.00001018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Everest has a total market cap of $56.54 million and $1.38 million worth of Everest was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Everest has traded 26.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002243 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.37 or 0.00047000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $66.92 or 0.00140571 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.65 or 0.00152612 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003443 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,499.76 or 0.99778391 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $406.08 or 0.00853006 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Everest Coin Profile

Everest’s genesis date was December 11th, 2018. Everest’s official Twitter account is @EverestDotOrg . The Reddit community for Everest is https://reddit.com/r/EverestDotOrg

According to CryptoCompare, “Everest is a device-free globally accessible, digital transaction protocol with built-in identity. Through the use of digital identities, electronic wallets, document management, and biometrics, users will be able to digitally verify their identity for public services and claim their social and economic rights. “

Everest Coin Trading

