Everipedia Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $12.81 Million (IQ)

Everipedia (CURRENCY:IQ) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 13th. Everipedia has a market capitalization of $146.74 million and $12.81 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Everipedia has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Everipedia coin can now be bought for $0.0148 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Everipedia Profile

Everipedia’s genesis date was December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 10,021,202,447 coins and its circulating supply is 9,916,992,660 coins. The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Everipedia’s official website is everipedia.org . Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

Everipedia Coin Trading

