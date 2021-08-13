EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $110.40 Million

Equities analysts predict that EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) will announce $110.40 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for EverQuote’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $109.97 million and the highest estimate coming in at $110.83 million. EverQuote reported sales of $89.98 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that EverQuote will report full year sales of $444.19 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $442.95 million to $445.69 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $532.68 million, with estimates ranging from $523.56 million to $553.99 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for EverQuote.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. EverQuote had a negative net margin of 3.19% and a negative return on equity of 17.69%. The company had revenue of $105.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. EverQuote’s revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently commented on EVER. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $50.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EverQuote from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of EverQuote in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of EverQuote from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.50.

NASDAQ EVER opened at $21.32 on Friday. EverQuote has a 12 month low of $21.26 and a 12 month high of $54.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $607.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.38 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.52.

In related news, insider Tomas Revesz, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total value of $337,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 508,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,172,299.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Darryl Auguste sold 922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total transaction of $27,927.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 58,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,774,418.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,377 shares of company stock valued at $1,362,258 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 37.22% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of EverQuote by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in EverQuote by 217.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in EverQuote in the first quarter valued at about $96,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in EverQuote by 26.8% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in EverQuote by 93.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.35% of the company’s stock.

EverQuote Company Profile

EverQuote, Inc operates as an online insurance marketplace connecting consumers with insurance providers. It offers car, home and life insurance. The firm’s data and technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from its broad direct network of insurance providers.

