Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Everspin Technologies had a negative net margin of 17.16% and a negative return on equity of 39.14%. Everspin Technologies updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $-0.070-$-0.040 EPS.

Everspin Technologies stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.75. 102,495 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,846. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.82 million, a P/E ratio of -15.13 and a beta of 1.51. Everspin Technologies has a twelve month low of $4.30 and a twelve month high of $8.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.00.

In other Everspin Technologies news, insider Aparna Oka sold 4,845 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.62, for a total transaction of $27,228.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,174.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,770 shares of company stock worth $39,031. 16.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Everspin Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM) by 98.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,262 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.21% of Everspin Technologies worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 24.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Everspin Technologies Company Profile

Everspin Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products in the United States, Hong Kong, Japan, China, Germany, and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, and tunnel magneto resistance sensor products, as well as foundry services for embedded MRAM.

