EvidenZ Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.04 Million (BCDT)

EvidenZ (CURRENCY:BCDT) traded 20% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. EvidenZ has a total market capitalization of $6.34 million and approximately $1.04 million worth of EvidenZ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EvidenZ coin can now be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000348 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, EvidenZ has traded 7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.59 or 0.00057760 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002093 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003140 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00015068 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002097 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $424.70 or 0.00889088 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.16 or 0.00105016 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001969 BTC.

EvidenZ (CRYPTO:BCDT) is a coin. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. EvidenZ’s total supply is 40,835,044 coins and its circulating supply is 38,143,631 coins. EvidenZ’s official website is www.bcdiploma.com . EvidenZ’s official Twitter account is @BCDiploma

According to CryptoCompare, “BCDiploma is a blockchain-based certification platform. Its users will be able to certify their digital data and store the respective diploma on the Ethereum blockchain. As the first instance of use, BCDiploma develops a turnkey application for higher education institutions and provides the graduate with a unique URL link: over his entire life, he will be able to prove the authenticity of his diploma. The Blockchain Certified Data Token (BCDT) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility voucher in the BCD ecosystem that serves as a medium to pay for certified data issuance. For every certified data issuance at BCDiploma, the BCD smart contract will burn a percentage of BCDT tokens automatically. “

