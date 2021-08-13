Evonik Industries (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Evonik Industries (OTCMKTS:EVKIF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

EVKIF has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Evonik Industries from €33.00 ($38.82) to €34.00 ($40.00) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Evonik Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Evonik Industries from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Evonik Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €34.00 ($40.00) target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EVKIF remained flat at $$33.00 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 63 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,165. Evonik Industries has a fifty-two week low of $23.99 and a fifty-two week high of $38.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.19.

Evonik Industries AG is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of specialty chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Nutrition and Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, Services, and Other Operations. The Nutrition and Care segment produces specialty chemicals, principally for use in consumer goods for daily needs, and in animal nutrition and healthcare products.

