Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lessened its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) by 27.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 610,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231,756 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.51% of Evoqua Water Technologies worth $16,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 2,762.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,862 shares during the last quarter. 90.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AQUA opened at $37.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.50 and a beta of 1.88. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a 12-month low of $18.60 and a 12-month high of $38.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $369.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.15 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Evoqua Water Technologies news, Director Martin Lamb sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $300,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Herve Fages sold 8,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total transaction of $296,132.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 229,772 shares of company stock worth $7,589,866. 4.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.22.

About Evoqua Water Technologies

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water treatment solutions. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies business segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment focuses on engaging directly with end users.

