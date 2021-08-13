EVRAZ (LON:EVR) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of EVRAZ plc (LON:EVR) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 615.80 ($8.05). EVRAZ shares last traded at GBX 598 ($7.81), with a volume of 2,485,528 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 535.22. The company has a market cap of £8.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 613.11.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.5%. This is a positive change from EVRAZ’s previous dividend of $0.20. EVRAZ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.43%.

EVRAZ plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes steel and related products in Russia, the Americas, Asia, Europe, CIS, Africa, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel; Steel, North America; Coal; and Other Operations. The company offers steel products; various coking coal blends, including hard, semi-hard, and semi-soft; and value-added products, such as infrastructure steel, rails, large diameter pipes, and tubular goods.

