Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR) Announces Earnings Results

Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Exicure had a negative return on equity of 57.43% and a negative net margin of 454.43%.

XCUR stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.18. The company had a trading volume of 2,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,341,820. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.50. Exicure has a fifty-two week low of $1.13 and a fifty-two week high of $2.83. The stock has a market cap of $103.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.82.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Exicure from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

Exicure, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for neurology, immuno-oncology, inflammatory diseases, and genetic disorders based on its proprietary spherical nucleic acid (SNA) technology. Its drug candidate includes cavrotolimod (AST-008) that is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in patients with advanced solid tumors.

