ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lessened its holdings in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) by 27.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 184,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 70,468 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.55% of ExlService worth $16,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of ExlService during the first quarter worth about $137,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 2,321.4% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ExlService during the first quarter worth about $176,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ExlService during the first quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ExlService during the first quarter worth about $257,000. 83.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXLS opened at $119.72 on Friday. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.97 and a 12-month high of $120.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.80, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $108.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.29. ExlService had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 11.55%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.03, for a total value of $2,079,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,550 shares in the company, valued at $18,375,016.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Garen K. Staglin acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $108.79 per share, with a total value of $271,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,415,897.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,074,450 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EXLS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ExlService in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised ExlService from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. ExlService has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.25.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

