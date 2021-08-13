Expanse (EXP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.49 Million

Expanse (CURRENCY:EXP) traded up 22.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 13th. Over the last seven days, Expanse has traded 53.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Expanse has a market capitalization of $1.49 million and $42,488.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Expanse coin can now be purchased for $0.0794 or 0.00000172 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Expanse alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,218.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,220.71 or 0.06968474 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.37 or 0.00390263 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $638.19 or 0.01380815 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.00 or 0.00134147 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $266.45 or 0.00576499 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $159.87 or 0.00345905 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006434 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $139.16 or 0.00301101 BTC.

Expanse Coin Profile

EXP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 22,845,437 coins and its circulating supply is 18,805,100 coins. The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Expanse is forum.expanse.tech . The official website for Expanse is www.expanse.tech . Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Expanse is a decentralized cryptographic information, application, and contract platform. It is among the first of such to be fairly distributed, democratically controlled, and community managed. Through the use of smart contracts and decentralized blockchain technology, it is run not by any one individual or group, but by the users of Expanse itself. The project is organized, managed, and operated through a decentralized organization leveraging direct influence over the platform and its future to those that matter most: our community. New features, integration, and core modifications of the expanse platform and organization can be nominated, voted on, and implemented according to the collective opinion. “

Buying and Selling Expanse

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Expanse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Expanse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Expanse using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Expanse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Expanse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.