Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 35.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,168 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 13,215 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $2,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 4.0% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 25,469 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,743,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Optimal Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 34.4% in the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,125,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,473,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.9% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 374,186 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,296,000 after purchasing an additional 3,482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Glenn M. Alger sold 160,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.48, for a total value of $19,916,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel R. Wall sold 22,950 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.26, for a total transaction of $2,828,817.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,086 shares in the company, valued at $4,078,180.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 212,950 shares of company stock valued at $26,373,217. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EXPD has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Expeditors International of Washington presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.63.

EXPD opened at $122.28 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $125.97. The firm has a market cap of $20.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12 and a beta of 0.80. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.01 and a twelve month high of $130.76.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 35.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

