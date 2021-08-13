Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $167.00.

EXR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $189.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $140.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

EXR stock opened at $174.66 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $167.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Extra Space Storage has a 12 month low of $101.89 and a 12 month high of $178.22. The company has a market capitalization of $23.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.20.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.31). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 46.33% and a return on equity of 21.51%. The company had revenue of $378.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 75.76%.

In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.89, for a total transaction of $618,337.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,655,405.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Samrat Sondhi sold 11,140 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.83, for a total transaction of $1,936,466.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,299,255.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,390 shares of company stock valued at $2,990,854 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXR. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.72% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

