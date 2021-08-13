Exxe Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXXA) Short Interest Down 98.2% in July

Exxe Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXXA) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decrease of 98.2% from the July 15th total of 194,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,234,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:AXXA remained flat at $$0.03 during midday trading on Friday. 640,719 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,254,618. Exxe Group has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.04.
About Exxe Group
