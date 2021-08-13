EyeGate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYEG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYEG) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.07, Fidelity Earnings reports.
EyeGate Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,102. The company has a market capitalization of $11.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.55. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. EyeGate Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.68 and a twelve month high of $8.18.
Separately, Alliance Global Partners lifted their price objective on shares of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals from $10.25 to $10.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
About EyeGate Pharmaceuticals
EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for treating diseases and disorders of the eye. Its pipeline includes MoxiGel and Ocular Bandage Gel. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.
