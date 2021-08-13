F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX) Issues Earnings Results

F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSTX traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.92. 376,751 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,769. F-star Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.88 and a 52-week high of $15.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.18. The company has a market cap of $114.65 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.78.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FSTX. Oppenheimer began coverage on F-star Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley began coverage on F-star Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on F-star Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on F-star Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded F-star Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.80.

F-star Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company develops tetravalent bispecific antibodies for cancer therapy. Its medicines are used in immuno-oncology treatments. The company's principal product candidate is FS118, is currently being evaluated in a proof-of-concept Phase 2 trial in PD-1/PD-L1 acquired resistance head and neck cancer patients.

