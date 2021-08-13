Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $80.75.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Fabrinet in the first quarter worth $20,478,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Fabrinet by 29.1% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 943,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,291,000 after buying an additional 212,648 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Fabrinet by 25.9% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 986,509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,171,000 after buying an additional 202,920 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Fabrinet by 49.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 566,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,181,000 after buying an additional 187,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Fabrinet by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,735,436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $518,425,000 after buying an additional 182,219 shares during the last quarter. 95.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fabrinet stock opened at $91.86 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73 and a beta of 1.01. Fabrinet has a 12-month low of $58.85 and a 12-month high of $97.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

