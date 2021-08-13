Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Acquired by Vista Wealth Management Group LLC

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,676 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises about 0.8% of Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $3,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Facebook in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Baron Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Facebook by 71.4% during the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Facebook by 43.1% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.36, for a total transaction of $78,340.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,099,130.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.83, for a total value of $658,399.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,278.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,421,211 shares of company stock worth $832,883,273 over the last three months. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FB traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $362.60. 357,584 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,263,885. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.93, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $348.53. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $244.13 and a 12-month high of $377.55.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. Equities analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $414.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.85.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

