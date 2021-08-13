Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Purchased by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,758 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for 0.8% of Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $17,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Factorial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook during the 1st quarter worth about $12,300,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Facebook by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,548,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $30,792,537,000 after buying an additional 2,802,398 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Facebook by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,213,078 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,948,108,000 after buying an additional 2,380,105 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Facebook by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,662,359 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,667,735,000 after buying an additional 2,086,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Facebook by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,997,228 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,471,834,000 after buying an additional 1,437,368 shares during the last quarter. 60.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ FB traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $362.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 326,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,263,885. The company has a 50-day moving average of $348.53. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $244.13 and a 52 week high of $377.55. The company has a market cap of $1.02 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.93, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. HSBC lifted their price target on Facebook from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Facebook from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup downgraded Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Facebook from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Facebook from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $400.85.

In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.94, for a total value of $487,811.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,984,751.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.79, for a total transaction of $27,811,767.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,421,211 shares of company stock worth $832,883,273. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

