Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Purchased by Welch Group LLC

Welch Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,002 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FB. Bessemer Securities LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 30.4% during the first quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 12,916 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares during the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the second quarter valued at $2,215,000. One Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 4.2% during the first quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 27,200 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 70.3% during the first quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 11,186 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after acquiring an additional 4,616 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 2.6% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 19,296 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,710,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. 60.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded up $0.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $363.60. 166,880 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,263,885. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $244.13 and a 52 week high of $377.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $348.53.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.94, for a total value of $87,227.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.79, for a total value of $27,811,767.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,421,211 shares of company stock worth $832,883,273 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FB shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $400.85.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

