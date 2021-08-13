Falcon Oil & Gas (CVE:FO) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.10

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (CVE:FO) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.10 and traded as low as C$0.10. Falcon Oil & Gas shares last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 134,270 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of C$93.28 million and a PE ratio of -47.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.10.

About Falcon Oil & Gas (CVE:FO)

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of unconventional oil and gas assets in Australia, South Africa, and Hungary. It holds 22.5% interests in three exploration permits covering an area of approximately 1 million net acres in the Beetaloo Sub-basin, Northern Territory, Australia.

