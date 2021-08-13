FansTime (FTI) Price Down 30.1% This Week

FansTime (CURRENCY:FTI) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. One FansTime coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. FansTime has a total market capitalization of $1.30 million and $1.40 million worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, FansTime has traded down 30.1% against the US dollar.

FansTime Coin Profile

FansTime (FTI) is a coin. Its launch date was July 14th, 2018. FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 coins. FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FansTime is fanstime.org

According to CryptoCompare, “FTI is an official encrypted digital currency in the FansTime ecosystem based on the launch of FansTime Chain. FTI is the official token for any transaction conducted in the ecosystem and the backbone economic system of the ecosystem. In the future, the FansTime community will launch the community motivation system and all the participants in the community will be given equal access to FTI “

Buying and Selling FansTime

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FansTime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FansTime should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FansTime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

