Far Peak Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FPAC) Shares Sold by Tuttle Tactical Management

Tuttle Tactical Management cut its stake in Far Peak Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FPAC) by 32.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 230,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,554 shares during the quarter. Far Peak Acquisition makes up approximately 0.8% of Tuttle Tactical Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Tuttle Tactical Management owned approximately 0.33% of Far Peak Acquisition worth $1,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Far Peak Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $621,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Far Peak Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Far Peak Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $582,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Far Peak Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Far Peak Acquisition by 11.7% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,233,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,817,000 after buying an additional 233,031 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Far Peak Acquisition stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $9.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,599. Far Peak Acquisition Co. has a 52-week low of $9.66 and a 52-week high of $10.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.90.

Far Peak Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the financial technology, technology, or financial services industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

