Fear NFTs (FEAR) Tops 1-Day Volume of $2.72 Million

Fear NFTs (CURRENCY:FEAR) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 13th. Over the last week, Fear NFTs has traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar. One Fear NFTs coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.27 or 0.00002812 BTC on exchanges. Fear NFTs has a total market cap of $8.31 million and $2.72 million worth of Fear NFTs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002242 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.33 or 0.00046886 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $66.94 or 0.00140576 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.59 or 0.00152444 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003463 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47,508.55 or 0.99768363 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $406.32 or 0.00853274 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Fear NFTs’ total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,532,157 coins. Fear NFTs’ official Twitter account is @fearnfts

