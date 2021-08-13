Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.88 (NYSE:AGM)

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.88 per share by the credit services provider on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage has raised its dividend by 122.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

AGM opened at $100.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.10. Federal Agricultural Mortgage has a twelve month low of $61.79 and a twelve month high of $111.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.23. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 19.64%.

Separately, Sidoti reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

In other news, EVP Stephen P. Mullery sold 1,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.86, for a total value of $124,269.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian M. Brinch sold 887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.60, for a total transaction of $91,893.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,707 shares of company stock valued at $278,250. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

About Federal Agricultural Mortgage

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. is a stockholder-owned, federally chartered corporation, which engages in the provision of a secondary market for agricultural real estate and rural housing mortgage loans, rural utilities loans, and loans guaranteed by the United States Department of Agriculture. It combines private capital and public sponsorship to serve a public purpose.

